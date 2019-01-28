FM Çavuşoğlu, new UN Syria envoy Pedersen discuss political solution in Syria

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.N. special envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen held a meeting Monday at the ministry in Ankara as part of the new envoy's two-day visit to Turkey.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy, discussions on a political solution for Syria dominated their meeting.

Çavuşoğlu also extended Turkey's support to Pedersen in his new role, while conveying Ankara's expectations from him.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee that is planned to be carved out as a part of the political solution will be tasked to carve out a Syria's post-war constitution, which is seen as a stepping stone to elections in the war-torn country. The formation of the committee has been stalled for some time now due to the objections from the Bashar Assad regime since participants at a Russia-hosted conference in January 2018 agreed to establish it.

The committee is expected to have 150 members, a 50-member delegation from the regime and a 50-member delegation from the opposition. However, little progress has been made since participants at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress agreed to form the committee on Jan. 30, 2018. The Syrian regime has been objecting to 50 members of the committee representing civil society, experts, independents, tribal leaders and women.