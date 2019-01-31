Turkey summons Japanese ambassador over 'visa disappointment'

Ankara summoned the Japanese ambassador to voice disappointment over Japan's new visa system that would not accept workers from Turkey, the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, Hami Aksoy said that Turkey was also among the countries, whose workers would not be accepted by Japan under a new law which will introduce new visa categories for foreign workers starting from April.

"In this regard, the Japanese ambassador to Ankara [Akio Miyajima] was summoned to our ministry and our discomforts were expressed to him," Aksoy added.

Japan, in a major policy shift, enacted in December a law to let in more foreign, blue-collar workers to ease a labor shortage

The legislation creates two new categories of visas for blue-collar workers in sectors facing a labor crunch.

One category is for workers who can stay for up to five years but cannot bring family members. The other is for more skilled foreigners who can bring relatives and might eventually be eligible for residency.

"This situation does not reflect the spirit of deep-rooted and friendly relations and strategic partnership between our countries," Aksoy said.



He added the decision should be revised "as soon as possible."