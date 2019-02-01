Turkey condemns EU parliament's Guaido move, says could lead to civil war in Venezuela

Turkey condemns the European Parliament's decision to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Friday, warning that such foreign interventions could even spark a civil war in the South American country.

Following the U.S.-led campaign against Venezuela's democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro, the European Parliament Thursday called on the EU member states to recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president.

EU lawmakers voted 429 in favor to 104 against, with 88 abstaining, at a special session in Brussels to recognize Venezuelan congress head Guaido, who illegally declared himself interim president last week. The European Union was nervous at the precedent of a self-declaration and has been reluctant to follow the United States and most Latin American nations with immediate recognition of Guaido.

President Tayyip Erdoğan has stood by his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, calling him last week to express support.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...