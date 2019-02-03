   
DIPLOMACY
Erdoğans host Jordan's King Abdullah, Queen Rania for dinner in Istanbul

DAILY SABAH WITH AA
ISTANBUL
Published
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (1st-L), his wife Emine Erdoğan (2nd-L) posing with Jordan’s King Abdullah II (1st-R), his wife Queen Rania at the Tarabya Presidential Campus in Istanbul, Feb. 2, 2019. (AFP Photo/Jordanian Royal Palace/Yousef Allan)
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Saturday over dinner at the Tarabya Presidential Campus in Istanbul.

The two leaders' wives as well as Turkish ministers of foreign affairs and trade were also present in the meeting.

Following the dinner first lady Emine Erdoğan thanked the royal couple for their visit on Twitter.

"We had a lovely Istanbul evening with Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah," she said.

The Jordanian monarch arrived in Istanbul for a two-day visit expected to include meetings on the latest developments in Palestine and the region as well as bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

