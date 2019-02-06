First lady Emine Erdoğan hosts Betty Baziana in Ankara

PM Tsipras looks to take ‘historic steps’ in Greece-Turkey relations ahead of visit

Turkey expects 'more cooperation' from Greece on extradition of 8 coupist soldiers, Erdoğan tells Tsipras

First lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday hosted Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' partner Peristera "Betty" Baziana at the State Guesthouse in the capital Ankara.

Baziana is accompanying Tsipras on a two-day official visit to Turkey.

During their meeting, Erdoğan and Baziana exchanged views on various topics.





Afterward, the women attended an official state dinner with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Tsipras.

President Erdoğan and Tsipras held a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss bilateral and regional issues, following by a joint news conference. Tsipras is in Istanbul on Wednesday to meet with the leader of the Fener Greek Orthodox Church Patriarch Bartholomew I.