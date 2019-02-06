   
DIPLOMACY
CATEGORIES

First lady Emine Erdoğan hosts Betty Baziana in Ankara

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
A handout photo released by the President's press office on Feb. 5, 2019 shows First lady Emine Erdoğan (R) meeting with the Greek prime minister's partner, Betty Batziana, in Ankara. (AFP Photo)
A handout photo released by the President's press office on Feb. 5, 2019 shows First lady Emine Erdoğan (R) meeting with the Greek prime minister's partner, Betty Batziana, in Ankara. (AFP Photo)
Related Articles

First lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday hosted Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' partner Peristera "Betty" Baziana at the State Guesthouse in the capital Ankara.

Baziana is accompanying Tsipras on a two-day official visit to Turkey.

During their meeting, Erdoğan and Baziana exchanged views on various topics.

Afterward, the women attended an official state dinner with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Tsipras.

President Erdoğan and Tsipras held a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss bilateral and regional issues, following by a joint news conference. Tsipras is in Istanbul on Wednesday to meet with the leader of the Fener Greek Orthodox Church Patriarch Bartholomew I.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Diplomacy The Turkey-U.S. Joint Working Group held its final meeting in Washington,...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS