Turkey urges China to shut down Uighur concentration camps

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has called on China to respect fundamental human rights of Uyghur Turks and shut down concentration camps on Saturday.

"China's systematic assimilation policy towards Uyghur Turks is a great embarrassment for humanity," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that it expects Chinese authorities to consider the Turkish people's reaction over serious human rights violations.

China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region is home to many ethnic minority groups, including Uyghur Turks, who make up around 45 percent of the population. The Chinese government has faced criticism for its repressive policies that restrain religious and cultural activities in the region.

In August, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in a meeting held in Geneva, stated that the Uyghur individuals, who the local administrators accuse of having unfavorable political thought, in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region were held in political training centers.

The UN body's representatives stated that up to 3 million people have been detained without any judicial decisions.

Human Rights Watch had previously announced that the Chinese government was conducting a "mass, systematic campaign of human rights violations against Turkic Muslims" in China.