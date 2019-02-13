Iranian envoy marks significance of bilateral efforts of Ankara, Tehran for regional peace

Iran's Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Farazmand highlighted on Monday the efforts of Ankara and Tehran aiming at regional peace.

At a reception to mark the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution at the Iranian embassy in Ankara, Farazmand said that the ongoing Astana process is an example of the two countries' cooperation.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan attended the event along with many diplomats and guests.

Farazmand said in a speech that "there is no doubt that close cooperation between Iran and Turkey, the two important regional powers, plays a significant role in creating such a strong and safer region."

He added that the "regular meetings of the Supreme Cooperation Council between the two countries which was held for the fifth time under the leadership of President Hassan Rouhani and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 20, 2018 and our cooperation in the framework of Astana Process, indicate the firm decision of the two leaders for expanding the mutual and regional cooperation."

To contribute to the efforts to end the ongoing Syrian conflict, Turkey, Iran and Russia launched the Astana process in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The first meeting of the Astana process was held in Turkey in January 2017 with the aim of bringing all warring parties in the Syrian conflict to the table to facilitate U.N. sponsored peace talks in Geneva. The talks support the establishment of the U.N.-backed constitutional committee in Syria to find a political solution.

Stressing the significance of deep-rooted ties between Ankara and Tehran, Turhan underlined that the cooperation between the two countries essential in resolving regional problems.

"The contribution that can be provided by Turkey and Iran to the resolution of regional crisis was seen through the Astana process," Turhan said. In relation to the bilateral ties, Iranian envoy said that "Iran and Turkey are good and loyal neighbors for each other. The borders of two countries have been borders of friendship and peace for centuries."

He stressed that "common spiritual heritage among the people of Iran and Turkey has linked them strongly together," and added that Jalal ad-din ar-Rumi, also known widely as Mevlana or Rumi, is the shining symbol of this mutual heritage. Touching on the revolution in Iran, Farazmand said, "Today, 40 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the established ruling system has reached to the peak of its maturity and strength, despite of all challenges and imposed sanctions."

He underscored that as the development and security of all countries in the region are deeply bound together, they hope to expand dialogue, trust and cooperation among regional countries.