Erdoğan meets Putin, Rouhani in Sochi ahead of trilateral Syria summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Russian Black Sea port city of Sochi on Thursday ahead of a trilateral summit on Syria.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Hakan Fidan, Presidency of Defense Industry (SSB) head Ismail Demir and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın accompanied Erdoğan in the meetings.

The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran, known as the guarantor states of the Astana peace process named after the Kazakh capital where efforts to find a lasting solution in Syria were first launched, will later convene for their fourth leaders' summit.

The situation around the de-escalation zone around the northern Syrian province of Idlib and the pending withdrawal of U.S. troops from the war-torn country are among the topics which were expected to be discussed.

The three presidents are also expected to exchange opinions on the joint fight against terrorism in the region, restoring calm to Syria, stabilizing the country and returning the displaced Syrians.

The three leaders will hold a joint press conference in the summit's aftermath, which will be followed by a working dinner.

The leaders first met to discuss Syria in Sochi in 2017 and the last summit was held in the Iranian capital Tehran in September.

Turkey, Russia, and Iran brokered a cease-fire in Syria in December 2016, leading to the Astana talks, which are running parallel to the Geneva talks brokered by the U.N. and involving Western powers.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on protesters with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been killed and millions more displaced by the conflict.

Before leaving for Sochi, Rouhani told reporters at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport that some oil-rich countries in the region support terrorism.

"The U.S. and Israel are the paths for terrorism in our region," Rouhani said. "Unfortunately, some oil-rich countries in the region support these terrorists."

On the U.S.' military withdrawal from Syria, he said it was good news if true, arguing that the U.S. "occupying force" being in the country violates international agreements.