Safe zone near the border needs to be controlled by Turkey, Erdoğan says

A safe zone near the Syria-Turkey border needs to be controlled by Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

"If a safe-zone is to be established along Turkey's border, that area needs to be under our control. We cannot take precautions after rockets hit our land and need to take precautions beforehand," Erdoğan told a joint broadcast by CNNTürk and KanalD channels.

Erdoğan's comments came after a senior U.S. official said the country would leave about 400 U.S. troops in Syria, a reversal by President Donald Trump.

The president highlighted that Turkey will not allow that area to become a safe zone for terrorist organizations after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria.

In mid-December, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would withdraw its troops from Syria, saying that the only reason U.S. troops were in Syria was to defeat Daesh, which he said was accomplished.

Turkey has continued intense diplomatic traffic with its NATO ally to solve the problem regarding the PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG). As part of these efforts, Erdoğan and Trump discussed the Syria troop withdrawal in a phone call late Thursday. During the call, the presidents discussed the latest developments in Syria, reiterating joint commitment to fighting terror and agreeing to support a political resolution to the conflict.

Erdoğan also said that U.S. President Donald Trump invited him to the U.S. but he told him that he expects him to visit Turkey first.

Erdoğan noted that he may visit Washington following the local elections on March 31, or the U.S. president may also visit Turkey then.

"We have a positive relationship with Mr. Trump, which allows us to resolve many issues in an easier manner," Erdoğan said.

