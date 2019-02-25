Turkey aims for a nuclear-free world, FM Çavuşoğlu says

Turkey's ultimate goal is to ensure a nuclear-free world, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a U.N. conference on disarmament.

Speaking in Geneva, Çavuşoğlu said disarmament, denuclearization and arms control are critical to ensure global security and peace.

The foreign minister noted that common pledges are necessary for disarmament, while he urged the countries attending the conference to contribute to disarmament efforts.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu also spoke at the U.N. Human Rights Council meeting, urging China to make a distinction "between terrorists and innocent people."

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey recognized "China's right to combat terrorism," but urged the country to respect freedom of religion and to safeguard Uighurs' and other Muslims' cultural identities.

Turkey, which shares cultural and religious ties with the Uighurs, has been the only majority Muslim country to criticize Beijing over a wide-ranging crackdown of religion and minority languages. The Foreign Ministry called China's treatment of Uighurs "a great cause of shame for humanity."

Çavuşoğlu in his speech also criticized Israel, saying human rights violations against Palestinians have "reached an alarming level."