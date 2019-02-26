Jared Kushner to visit Turkey, expected to meet with Erdoğan

U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday, and is also expected to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Kushner is responsible for Washington's Israel-Palestinian policy. He has said he will address the final status issues of that conflict, including establishing borders, during a week-long trip to the Middle East.

Kushner embarked on a Middle East tour Monday accompanied by Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and U.S. envoy on Iran Brian Hook. The U.S. officials are seeking support for a long-awaited peace proposal for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The tour initially included stops in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday, the U.S. delegation met with the leaders of the UAE and Oman.

Turkey and Israel expelled each other's top diplomats last May during a row over clashes in which dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on the Gaza border.

Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of the U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and opening an embassy there.