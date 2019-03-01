AK Party to represent Turkey better abroad

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has launched a foreign initiative to provide a better expression of Turkey's arguments in the world, to find more support in the political arena and to prevent the perception portrayed to international public opinion, especially by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) terrorist organization. The party has taken concrete steps to develop interparty dialogue with foreign countries in a bid to establish closer relations.

To set the record straight, the AK Party has brought to the agenda a new initiative to block the perception operations carried out against Turkey and in particular President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Instead of building intergovernmental relations, a more civilized relationship network will be established, enabling people to better understand each other. In this regard, the AK Party will come into contact with representatives of parties from foreign countries. Accordingly, AK Party members have visited several countries including China, Russia, Belgium, Germany and Romania and held talks with representatives of both the ruling and opposition parties.

In these meetings, especially after the July 15, 2016, coup attempt, Turkey's fight against terrorist organizations such as FETÖ, the PKK and Daesh, as well as the campaign meant to manipulate international opinions, were discussed.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of the police, military and judiciary. Turkey also expects international cooperation regarding the issue as FETÖ attempts to continue its activities abroad.

The PKK, on the other hand, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU, the U.S. and Turkey, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children, in its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey.

During the meetings, AK Party members told representatives that the problems experienced in the economic sphere were over, adding that the infrastructure work to encourage foreign investors are ongoing.

rmation about judicial reform efforts and the message highlighting "a strong Turkey weighs heavily in your favor" were also given. A cooperation protocol was signed with some parties and a consensus was reached to draw up a positive agenda.

After the local elections slated for March 31, the AK Party will remain in touch with foreign representatives. Ankara will also host representatives of parties from foreign countries to help demonstrate the reality on the ground.