Belarusian president to pay official visit to Turkey

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he will be paying an official visit to Turkey in April.

Lukashenko's announcement came during his meeting with Kezban Nilvana Darama, Turkish Ambassador to Minsk, reported İhlas News Agency (İHA) yesterday.

During the meeting, Lukashenko announced that he will pay a visit to Turkey, saying, "It is nice to talk about good things. There are issues to be developed and problems to be overcome."

Darama underlined that there are no problems between Turkey and Belarus, adding that "I see this meeting as a preparatory meeting to be held prior to Lukashenko's visit to Turkey. We do not see any problem between our countries and I think this is a feeling to be proud of."

The bilateral economic ties between the two countries have an upward trend, evident in the increase in bilateral trade volume in 2018. The trade volume between Turkey and Belarus reached $984 million last year, up by 105 percent compared to the previous year. In addition, Turkish investors invested $43.1 million in Belarus in 2018. More than 300 Turkish companies are registered to have been doing trade in Belarus.