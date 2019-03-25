Turkey slams US recognition of Israeli sovereignty on Golan Heights

Turkey criticized the U.S. for ignoring international laws by recognizing Israeli sovereignty over occupied Golan Heights.

"The U.S. once again ignored international laws, however, this decision will never legitimize Israel's annexation," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Spokesman Ömer Çelik also slammed the move, saying that Turkey will strive to make sure that other states do not recognize it.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation officially recognizing the strategic highlands on the border with Syria as Israel's territory during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Trump said the occupied territory is "a potential launching ground for attacks against Israel".

Condemning the move, Çavuşoğlu said: "[The decision] will hinder the peace efforts in the Middle East and escalate tensions in the region."

Israel has long lobbied the U.S. to recognize its claim over the Golan Heights, but all past administration refused to heed the calls.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel occupies roughly two-thirds of the wider Golan Heights as a de facto result of the conflict. It moved to formally annex the territory in 1981 -- an action unanimously rejected at the time by the U.N. Security Council.