VP Oktay meets with Turkish troops, attends museum opening on Qatar visit

Vice President Fuat Oktay visited Doha on Wednesday to attend the opening ceremony of Qatar National Museum, meet with Qatari officials and visit a Turkish military base in the Gulf country.

Oktay met with Qatari Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani during his visit.

"We are friends with those who are friendly to our Qatari friends," Oktay said, speaking at a base in Qatar run by the Turkish Armed Forces.

"We won't allow those who look with hostility to be our friends," he added.

Oktay went on to describe Qatar as the "land of allies," thanking Doha for its past assistance.

The vice president also stressed Turkey's continued stance against injustice anywhere in the world.

Addressing the Turkish troops at the base, he said: "You are demonstrating this upright position in the military field in Qatar on behalf of the Turkish nation."

Later, Oktay attended the inauguration of the National Museum of Qatar, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel.