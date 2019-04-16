Turkey, Finland to meet for political consultations

Two days of political consultations between Turkey and Finland will kick off in Helsinki today.

The consultations will be co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı and Permanent State Secretary of the Finnish Foreign Ministry Matti Anttonen, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will discuss bilateral relations as well as Turkey-EU relations and "various regional and global issues of common interest," it added.

Kaymakçı will also meet the Finnish state secretary for EU affairs, accreditation service director, director general of the national agency for education, Turkish business representatives and students as well as officials of the Crisis Management Initiative during the visit, the statement read. The Crisis Management Initiative is an independent Finnish nongovernmental organization that has worked to prevent and resolve violent conflicts through informal dialogue and mediation since 2000.