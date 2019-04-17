Iranian FM to present report to Erdoğan about meeting with Assad

The Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will submit a report to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about his meeting with Syria's Bashar al-Assad, he said in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday.

The two foreign ministers were speaking at a joint news conference in the Turkish capital Ankara following bilateral talks.

Turkey will continue to explain to the U.S. that sanctions targeting Iran are wrong, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

He said that Turkey conveys this message to U.S. officials in all platforms.

"Our ministers expressed Turkey's concerns to U.S. counterparts in a recent meeting," Çavuşoğlu said, in reference to the Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan's visit to Washington, where they met with top U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump.