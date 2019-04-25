Human rights organization calls on UNSC to impose sanctions on Assad regime

A human rights organization has urged the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) to impose sanctions on the Bashar Assad regime and its allies for atrocities they have committed against the Syrian people.

In its report published on Tuesday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) underscored that the Syrian people have been subjected to various types of violations by the regime, ranging from extrajudicial killings to torture and enforced disappearances, and the use of chemical weapons against them, most of which are considered as crimes against humanity and war crimes. The report stressed that 198,532 civilians have been killed by Syrian regime forces, including 22,523 children and 11,732 women in addition to 14,009 persons who died as a result of torture and thousands of people who are unlawfully detained in prison or internally displaced people. According to the report, the regime has carried out at least 216 chemical weapons attacks, 217 cluster munition attacks and 19 incendiary weapons attacks on populated areas, while at least 77,146 barrel bombs have been dropped by regime helicopters and warplanes.

Emphasizing that such a great scale of violations should meet with equally severe repercussions, the SNHR underscored that U.N. Security Council should impose sanctions including arms embargoes and economic sanctions in line with Articles 39-41-42 of the U.N. Charter to send a message and achieve some kind of accountability.

However, the report added that despite all the violations, no concrete steps have been taken by the authorities, encouraging the regime to continue its atrocities. It also called on local and international media to raise awareness on the issues.