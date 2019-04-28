Erdoğan to visit Iraq at end of this year, FM Çavuşoğlu says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to visit Iraq towards end of this year, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Sunday.

"President Erdoğan will visit Iraq to hold 4th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting towards end of this year," Çavuşoğlu said at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali al-Hakim in Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Underlying the importance of developing bilateral relations, Çavuşoğlu said two top diplomats discussed the bilateral relations in all its dimensions and exchanged views on the regional issues.

The views of two countries on regional issues are overlapping, he added.