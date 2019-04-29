Pakistan presents awards to former parliamentary speaker, minister

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Ankara Syrus Sajjad Qazi presented on Saturday the country's high civil awards to former Turkish Parliamentary Speaker İsmail Kahraman and former Health Minister Recep Akdağ. The "Hilal-i-Pakistan" awards, which were conferred by the president of Pakistan, were given by Qazi to Kahraman and Akdağ at a ceremony in Ankara for their services for promoting and strengthening Pakistan-Turkey relations.

Addressing guests at the ceremony, the Pakistani ambassador lauded the "invaluable services and contributions" of Kahraman and Akdağ toward further cementing Pakistan-Turkey relations, noting that the Pakistan-Turkey relationship has been nurtured by the enormous efforts of previous generations.

The two politicians thanked the government of Pakistan for the conferment of the awards in their remarks, reiterating the resolve to continue their efforts for the promotion of Turkish-Pakistani "brotherly ties." Turkish parliamentarians, representatives of various ministries, media, and members of the Pakistani community also attended the event.