Turkey, Iran to hold political consultations in Ankara

Political consultations between the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Iranian Foreign Ministry are expected to be held today in the capital Ankara.

The consultations will be co-chaired by Sedat Önal, Turkey's deputy foreign minister, and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, read the statement released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Issues to be discussed at the meeting include bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, the statement added.

The consultations will be held in the wake of an April 17 visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Turkey. Zarif met with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of his official visit.

The talks also come amid a U.S. push to sanction countries that buy Iranian oil in defiance of Washington, which unilaterally walked away from the Iran nuclear deal.

Turkey and other countries have criticized the U.S. move, calling it counterproductive, adding that they are not bound by the U.S. decision to break the deal.