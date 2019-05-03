NATO chief due in Turkey on Monday

The head of NATO will pay a visit to Turkey on Monday, according to the Turkish Presidency.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO's North Atlantic Council will pay a working visit to Turkey with the participation of the Mediterranean Dialogue partners as part of the dialogue's 25th anniversary, said the Presidency's Communications Directorate yesterday.

A council meeting will be held with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the dialogue partners in the capital Ankara on Monday, according to a written statement. Afterward, Çavuşoğlu and Stoltenberg will have a bilateral meeting followed by a joint press conference. NATO's Mediterranean Dialogue was initiated in 1994 by the North Atlantic Council. It currently involves seven non-NATO countries of the Mediterranean region: Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia.