Presidential Spokesperson Kalın discusses Turkey-US ties, Libya and Syria with Bolton

DAILY SABAH
Published 06.05.2019 19:09
Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın held a phone call with U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton Monday, and the two discussed bilateral ties, Libya and recent developments in Syria, the Turkish presidency said.

