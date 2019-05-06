Presidential Spokesperson Kalın discusses Turkey-US ties, Libya and Syria with Bolton
DAILY SABAH
Published06.05.201919:09
Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın held a phone call with U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton Monday, and the two discussed bilateral ties, Libya and recent developments in Syria, the Turkish presidency said.