Erdoğan says countries sheltering coup perpetrators cannot lecture Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that countries sheltering coup perpetrating murderers cannot lecture Turkey.

The President made the remarks in response to statements from some Western countries criticizing the Supreme Election Council's (YSK) decision to re-run Istanbul elections.

"Turkey is an independent, sovereign and democratic country that believes in the rule of law. Turkey is no one's mandate," Erdoğan said at the 39th traditional iftar meal organized by the Birlik Foundation charity in Istanbul.

On Monday, the YSK accepted the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's objection to the local election results in Istanbul and announced a do-over election will be held on June 23.

"Israel targets humanitarian organization headquarters, media cooperations as the international community remains silent. They hit Anadolu Agency's office because their dirty works must not be broadcasted to the world," Erdoğan added.

Last Saturday, Israeli warplanes hit the building in Gaza where Anadolu Agency's office was located with at least five rockets after warning shots.

No injuries or death were reported, but the building was destroyed.