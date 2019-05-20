Turkish, Greek defense officials to meet over Aegean disputes this week

Turkey drilling in own territorial waters, FM Çavuşoğlu says in letter to EU, UN

Turkish and Greek defense officials are set to hold talks over issues related to the Aegean Sea in Athens this week, according to a statement from Turkish Defense Ministry on Monday.

"The Technical meeting between the delegations of the Turkish and Greek Ministries of National Defense, to enhance the cooperation especially in Confidence Building Measures and Code of Conduct in the Aegean Sea, will be held in Athens on 20-25 May 2019," the statement said.

On Saturday, footage released by Turkish security sources showed a Greek assault vessel harassing a Turkish corvette during Turkish military exercise Sea Wolf (Denizkurdu) 2019.

Turkey and Greece have several disputes in the Aegean Sea, including the extent of territorial waters, airspace and continental shelf.

The Foreign Ministry earlier this month accused Greece of attempting to abuse international organizations, including NATO, and draw them into Aegean disputes to justify its national positions, particularly by militarizing its islands in the Eastern Aegean.

The Foreign Ministry said the Eastern Aegean islands were put under demilitarized status by virtue of several international agreements, including the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923 and the Treaty of Paris of 1947.

"While the Aegean disputes between Greece and Turkey are actually being addressed through bilateral channels, the attempts of Greece, our neighbor and ally, to abuse international organizations, including NATO, and draw them into these disputes with the aim of justifying her national positions are not new," a ministry statement added.