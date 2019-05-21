Top communication body launches series of panels in US

Turkey's top communication body launches a series of panels in the U.S. regarding the relations between the two countries today.

The Directorate of Communications released a statement yesterday, saying a series of panels titled "Turkey-U.S. Relations: Same Origin/New Vision" will be held in New York and Washington D.C. starting today, May 21 and are scheduled to last for three days.

The panels aim to improve Turkish-American relations and to explain the policies of Turkey to American society and congressmen effectively.

The first of the panels is expected to take place in Washington D.C. today, while the second will be taking place at the Harvard Club in New York.

During the panels, there will also be side meetings with U.S. congressmen, opinion leaders, press members and leading representatives of Turkish society. There will also be iftar (fast-breaking) dinners that will bring together the representatives from Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities.