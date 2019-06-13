Turkey rejects ultimatums, will not back down on Russian S-400s: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey will not back down from its decision to buy Russian S-400 missile defense systems and rejects any ultimatums on the issue, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday in response to U.S. warnings about the purchase.

Çavuşoğlu was responding to a question in a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian about a letter in which U.S Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan warned Turkey that it would be pulled out of the F-35 fighter jet program unless Ankara changed course from its plans to install the S-400s.

"The language and content of U.S. Defense Secretary Shanahan's letter are unacceptable, will not make Turkey back down from its decisions," Çavuşoğlu said.

"If there are concerns about S-400's we should establish a working group with the participation of NATO," the minister said, adding that the proposal was approved by U.S. President Donald Trump but rejected by other U.S. institutions.

"Turkey bought S-400, it is going to be delivered and stationed in Turkey," Çavuşoğlu added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday reiterated that Turkey has completed the deal with Russia and that the systems will be delivered in July. He said Ankara would challenge its removal from the F-35 program on every platform.

Responding to question about France's links with the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), the minister said Turkey does not approve France's close cooperation with the terrorists.

"It imposes a danger for the future of Syria and for its territorial integrity. It is also a sensitive issue for our border security and the security of our country and nation," Çavuşoğlu added.

Meanwhile, Le Drian rejected allegations voiced by the Greek Cypriot media that France will establish a permanent base on the island of Cyprus, which has witnessed an increase in tensions between Turkey, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyrus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot Administration over the latter unilateral moves to explore and extract hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.