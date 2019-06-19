West, regional allies remain silent on Morsi's death

The tragic death of Mohamed Morsi, Egypt's one and only democratic leader, caused deep sorrow across the globe, specifically for the various Muslim communities and leaders, who has been mourning since the bad news have reached out to them. While the Muslim world has been suffering for the late Egyptian leader, however, the West kept its reaction at a minimum level with the circulation of the news of the death and nothing more.

The silence of the world leaders over the incident was especially apparent in the aftermath of the release of the news. Apart from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, only leader that expressed some thoughts and condolences over the case was Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who expressed his "deep sorrow" following the "sudden death" of Morsi. Still, the reactions from the politicians were not limited to the country leader. Especially the Muslim Brotherhood members from everywhere expressed their sadness over losing an important figure for their movement. Mohammed Sudan, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, said Morsi's death was no different from "premeditated murder" saying that he was banned from receiving medical treatment, medicines or visit and there were restricted information regarding his health condition. According to Amr Darrag and Yehia Hamed, who were both the ministers of Morsi at his government, however, the death of him was actually a "state sponsored murder". While many speculations regarding the death have been spreading around the social media, the Egypt's Prosecutor General has denied all the accusations so far. Malaysia's foreign ministry also released a statement on the issue, saying that it was "shocked and saddened by the sudden death" of Egyptian leader. No leader from the western world, however, has "condescended" to make a statement on the issue, keeping their silence in light of shocking developments once again.

Although the media outlets from whole world delivered the news to the people, the attention that was given to the issue, especially in western media outlets, was quite limited. For instance, as of this article was being written, almost none of the major newspapers in the U.S. had the news on the main page of their website. While many, such as the New York Times, Washington Post and the Telegraph, gave the news as a plain news article with titles similar to "Egypt's ousted leader has died," some others such as the Independent and BBC made an additional article as obituaries to Morsi himself.

Human rights organizations call

for independent investigationMany human rights organizations, on the other hand, reacted to the news with a great concern, since the death was considered to be the result of mistreatment in terms of human rights.

Human Rights Watch expressed that although the death was tragic, it was also "predictable" since the Egyptian authorities have "failed" to provide necessary medical care for Morsi.

"This is terrible but ENTIRELY predictable, given govt failure to allow him adequate medical care, much less family visits," said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa division in a statement on Twitter, adding that Human Rights Watch had been in the process of writing a report about Morsi's death. Amnesty International, however, took the issue one step further and urged for a transparent investigation into the Egyptian leader's death and called for all the responsible parties who caused these circumstances that led to Morsi's death to be held accountable.

The United Nations also called for an independent investigation to the issue, releasing a statement, with its spokesperson offering condolences to Morsi's family. UK's Independent Detention Review Panel also said in a statement that the death of Morsi was a proof that Egypt is not able to treat its prisoners properly, in accordance with the international law. "The Egyptian government has a duty to explain his unfortunate death and there must be proper accountability for his treatment in custody. We found culpability for torture rests not only with direct perpetrators but those who are responsible for or acquiesce in it," Crispin Blunt, chairman of the group, said in a statement. These calls of human rights groups are not surprising since they have been pointing at the mistreatment that Morsi faces in the jail for quite some time now. Morsi was staying at the Scorpion section of Tora prison. The prison "was designed so that those who go in don't come out again, unless dead. It was designed for political prisoners," according to a statement of a former warden of the prison who spoke to HRW in 2012. Last year, a report by three UK MPs, under the panel, warned that the lack of medical treatment could result in Morsi's "premature death."

HRW also released a statement in 2017, saying that it is inhumane to not allow Morsi to see his family or lawyer. The statement expressed that the conditions he was in was enabling him to defend himself properly in the court while causing worsening of his health as well.