Turkey, Turkish Cypriots agree on cooperation for coastal security

Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will cooperate on coastal security, including the detection of oil exploration activities carried out by third countries without permission.

The decision to approve the Protocol on Support and Cooperation on Coastal Security between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus signed in the TRNC capital of Nicosia on Feb. 7 has been published in the Official Gazette. Thus, Turkey and the TRNC will develop support and cooperation in the fields of operations, intelligence, logistics, technical, personnel, training, supervision and combat electronic and information systems in coastal security based on mutual understanding and cooperation.

In this context, Turkey and the TRNC will cooperate on the detection of unauthorized seismic research and drilling activities to explore and extract oil by third countries in their own maritime zones, as well as activities to lay cables and pipes in the sea bottom, and hydrographic and oceanographic exploration. They will also guarantee all kinds of mutual aid and coordination to control the activities allowed to the third countries.

In addition, in accordance with international norms, the two countries will cooperate to monitor foreign air and marine vehicles that violate national legislation and international law, to dispose and discharge toxic substances that harm living creatures, to fight against armed robbery, maritime bandits and international terrorism, to carry out search and rescue activities and to combat all forms of smuggling.