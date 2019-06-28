Erdoğan meets fellow world leaders as G20 kicks off in Japan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday met and chatted with his fellow world leaders as G20 summit kicked off in Japan's Osaka.

President Erdoğan met with his U.S., Russian and French counterparts Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun shared Erdoğan's photos with his fellow leaders on Twitter.

This year's G20 will address the issues — including global economy, trade and investment, innovation, the environment and energy, employment, women's empowerment, development, and health.

Erdoğan is scheduled to meet with Trump and Putin on the sidelines of G20 discuss a bilateral ties as well as various topics, including Russian S-400 missile systems and developments in Syria.

Erdoğan will visit China following the conclusion of G20, where he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and exchange views on a range of issues to further strengthen bilateral relations.