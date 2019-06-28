Senate confirms David Satterfield as new US ambassador to Turkey

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee, David Satterfield, as the next U.S. ambassador to Turkey, filling the spot that had been vacant since 2017.

Satterfield has been the acting assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs since 2017. He has previously served as the deputy U.S. chief of mission in Iraq, ambassador to Lebanon, director for Near Eastern affairs on the National Security Council, as well as in Syria, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

John Bass was the last serving American ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017.

Bass, who is assuming the office of the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara.