Turkey, Russia, Iran summit on Syria to be held in August

Ankara will host a trilateral summit with the participation of Russia and Iran in August, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Thursday.

Kalın also said after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara that there would be another meeting with Russian, German and French leaders in two months.

"During the G20 summit it was agreed upon that a four-party summit just like the one from last year will be held in Istanbul hosted by our president. A quadruple summit is planned before going to the U.N. General Assembly," he said.

Kalın said Syria and regional issues will be discussed in these meetings.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are cooperating as part of the Astana process to bring peace and stability to war-torn Syria. Officials from the three countries most recently met in the newly renamed Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan in April.

The first meeting of the Astana process was in Turkey in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in the Syrian conflict to the table to facilitate U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

The Astana talks support the establishment of a U.N.-backed constitutional committee in Syria to find a political solution. The planned constitutional committee, including representatives from the opposition, the regime and guarantor countries, will be tasked with writing and establishing Syria's post-war constitution, which is seen as a stepping-stone to elections in the war-torn country.