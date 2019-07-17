US condemns attack against Turkish diplomats in Iraq's Irbil as 'wanton violence'

US condemns the attack against Turkish diplomats in Iraq's Irbil, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement late Wednesday, also calling the terror attack "wanton violence."

"U.S. reaffirms its commitment to support the government and people of Turkey and Iraq," he added.

"There can be no justification for such acts."

One Turkish diplomat was killed in an armed attack on a restaurant in northern Iraq's Irbil, the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"Our initiatives before Iraqi authorities and local officials resume for the assailants of the attack to be found quickly," the statement added, offering condolences to the Turkish nation and the family of the slain diplomat.