Trump says not considering sanctions against Turkey over S-400

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is not "looking at sanctions" against Turkey over the latter's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense system, a day after the White House said the purchase made Ankara's presence in the F-35 program impossible.

Trump also said on Tuesday that the current situation with Turkey over F-35 jets was not fair, as the country had wanted to buy U.S. Patriot missiles before but Washington had refused at the time.

"The situation with Turkey is very complex and tough. We are in contact with Turkish officials," he said, expressing his reluctance to punish Turkey over its acquisition.

The president said the U.S. repeatedly turned down Turkey's requests to purchase Patriot missile systems in the past and that the whole situation was unfair.

Trump again appeared to blame his predecessor, Barack Obama, for failing to sell America's best alternative to the Russian S-400s — Patriot missiles, made by Raytheon Co. He said Turkey was "forced to buy another missile system."

"The Obama administration would not sell them the Patriot missiles. They needed the Patriot missiles for defense. They would not sell them under any circumstance. And Turkey tried very hard to buy them and they wouldn't sell them, and this went on for a long period of time," Trump said and added that Washington only decided to sell the Patriots after Ankara decided to buy S-400s instead.

"All of a sudden, everybody started rushing in saying to Turkey, okay, we'll sell you the Patriot missile."

"Because of the fact that (Turkey) bought a Russian missile, we're not allowed to sell them billions of dollars' worth of aircraft. It's not a fair situation," Trump said, lamenting the jobs that would be lost.