Turkey, Mongolia look to further boost bilateral ties

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop lauded yesterday Turkey's deep-rooted ties with Mongolia and hoped to develop them further.

Speaking in an inter-committee meeting in Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar, Şentop termed their bilateral ties "excellent."

"We celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations that, based on friendship, may continue thousands of years," Şentop said.

"Our friendship and relations, based on this common history and legacy left by our ancestors, will overcome all kinds of difficulties," he later said at a joint news conference with his Mongolian counterpart Gombojav Zandanshatar.

"What we need to do take out bilateral relations in every field to the highest level by benefiting from this historic background," he added.

Şentop also revealed that a parliamentary assembly, composed of Turkish-speaking countries and countries which have common roots, is on the cards. He went on to say that the state-run aid group, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has so far realized more than 600 projects in Mongolia and continues its efforts.

In regards to the fight against the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), he said: "I've gladly seen that we are on the same page [with Mongolia] on FETÖ."

"We would not to allow FETÖ, a heinous terrorist group, poison our relations with Mongolia," he noted. FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

On his part, the Mongolian parliament speaker said they regard Turkey as the "third neighbor" of Mongolia. Mongolia wants to boost economic cooperation with Turkey, particularly in tourism, Zandanshatar said.

He also expressed his dedication to rooting out FETÖ-linked schools from the country. "We are carrying out every kind of work against these schools operating in Mongolia."

Şentop later held a closed-door meeting with Mongolian President Battulga Khaltma at the presidential palace.