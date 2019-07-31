Turkey, Cambodia ink security cooperation pact

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu yesterday signed a security cooperation agreement with his Cambodian counterpart Sar Kheng. Delegations accompanying the ministers in the capital Ankara evaluated the fight against terrorism, irregular migration and drugs. Soylu said the two nations were celebrating their 60th year of diplomatic relations.

"I believe that this visit will improve the relationship between the two countries," he added. The Cambodian minister in a statement said he was thrilled to sign a security cooperation agreement with Turkey.

"Turkey over the years has been impressing us with its policies on development and security," Kheng said.

Soylu, in a statement after the signing ceremony, thanked the Cambodian government for its determined struggle against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated Turkey's defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.