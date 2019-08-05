Erdoğan holds phone call with Pakistan's Khan amid Kashmir tensions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday after India said it was revoking the special status of Kashmir amid rising tensions in the region.

Diplomatic sources said Khan informed Erdoğan of the latest developments regarding the situation, meanwhile the Turkish president reiterated his call to strengthen dialogue between both sides to avoid further escalation.

The call comes as the disputed Kashmir region is set to lose its special status under a new Indian nationalist-led government, which aims to integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country

The Indian government revoked Kashmir's special status Monday in a decree that was condemned as illegal by Pakistan, marking one of the most destructive steps taken in the disputed Himalayan region in seven decades. The decree also proposes to divide the Indian-administered part of Kashmir into two regions directly ruled by New Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government intended to abolish the status for the Indian-controlled region, telling parliament Article 370 would be revoked. "The entire constitution will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir state," Shah said, ending the state's rights to make its own laws.

