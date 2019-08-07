Defense Minister Akar, deputy PM of Qatar discuss bilateral cooperation

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met Tuesday Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah.

Akar welcomed his counterpart at the Defense Ministry in Ankara, where they discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between Turkey and Qatar.

After signing a private ledger, the two ministers held a meeting that focused on bilateral cooperation in the military and defense sector. They also discussed regional security.

While bilateral visits add a major impetus to relations between Turkey and Qatar, both countries also closely coordinate and cooperate on regional issues. Both countries have enjoyed their alliance since 1972, with constant coordination on various regional and international issues.

Relations between Turkey and Qatar have improved in every area. Turkish contractors undertook projects worth $2 billion in the Gulf country last year. They have undertaken 137 projects in Qatar to date, totaling $14.8 billion.

Fraternal ties between the two allies also gained significant momentum after the failed coup attempt in the summer of 2016, during which Qatar showed strong support for Turkey. Bilateral trade had also been on a steady rise but saw a substantial increase following the blockade of Qatar by other Gulf countries. The two countries have also agreed on various future projects.