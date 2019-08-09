   
DIPLOMACY
Kalın, Bolton discuss Syria safe zone, trade volume

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 09.08.2019 19:20
Updated 09.08.2019 19:40
emAP Photo/em
Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın and U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Friday held a phone call to discuss bilateral issues.

The two officials reportedly discussed the potential safe zone in Syria, hte establishment of a joint operations center to manage the zone and bilateral trade volume.

On Wednesday, Turkish military officials and their U.S. counterparts agreed that a safe zone in northern Syria would be a "peace corridor" for displaced Syrians longing to return home.

Also, both sides agreed on the immediate implementation of measures to address Turkey's security concern.

A Joint Operations Center in Turkey to coordinate and manage the establishment of the safe zone was planned during the meeting.

