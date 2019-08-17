Ankara condemns Kosovo envoy's Facebook post targeting Erdoğan

Turkey's embassy in Skopje on Thursday condemned an anti-Turkish Facebook post by Kosovo's ambassador to North Macedonia.

In a written statement, the embassy said it strongly condemned Gjergj Dedaj's "unfounded claims" and "hostile discourse" targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"This latest post shows the correctness of our decision not to meet with Kosovo's Ambassador Dedaj, who has once again made statements against our country and who is unaware of the responsibility of his title," the statement said.

"No to political monuments of Erdoğan's Turkey!" Dedaj wrote on Facebook, referring to a monument in the July 15 Democracy Park in Albania's capital of Tirana built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in conjunction with the Tirana Municipality to commemorate the martyrs of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

Turkey survived a deadly coup attempt on July 15, 2016, orchestrated by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Following the 2016 coup attempt, Turkey sped up extradition processes for FETÖ members abroad and brought dozens of people from various countries where they were arrested and handed over to Turkey for trial. An unknown number of Gülenists, mostly high-ranking figures, fled Turkey when the coup attempt was thwarted.

A large number of Gülenists had already left the country prior to the coup attempt after Turkish prosecutors launched investigations into other crimes committed by the terrorist group.

Media reports say the country has so far identified some 4,600 suspected members of the group around the world.

Turkish courts also sporadically issue arrest warrants for FETÖ members abroad. Ankara has long complained of reluctance by European countries and the U.S. to cooperate in the fight against FETÖ.

FETÖ and its members remain highly active in the Balkans region.