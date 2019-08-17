   
DIPLOMACY
Turkey calls on UN to play 'more active role’ on Kashmir

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 17.08.2019 20:26
Updated 17.08.2019 20:32
A woman weeps after her household goods were damaged by Indian security forces following clashes between protesters and the security forces on Friday, during restrictions after the scrapping of the special status for Kashmir (Reuters Photo)
Turkey on Saturday called on the United Nations to play a "more" active role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute within the framework of the U.N. resolutions.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the consultations held by the U.N. Security Council on Friday on the recent developments in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry also reiterate its wish that the dispute be resolved through dialogue between the parties concerned. It also called for calm and avoiding unilateral steps that would escalate tension.

Kashmir region has been facing a communication blockade since Aug. 5, when India scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time, landline services were also snapped across the region, thus making it impossible for people to communicate with the outside world.

Earlier in the day, a government spokesman in Jammu and Kashmir said that the authorities have begun restoring landline services in the region.

