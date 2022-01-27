Daily Sabah logo

A rare peek into the La Palma volcano

by agencies Jan 27, 2022 3:22 pm +03 +03:00

Members of the INVOLCAN technical team walk through the ash of the Cumbre Vieja volcano as they head to the crater, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the INVOLCAN technical team walk through the ash of the Cumbre Vieja volcano as they head to the crater, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

David Martinez and Perla Pina, geophysicists of INVOLCAN, install measuring stations near the crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the UME and of the Spanish Geological Institute (IGME) take measurements and monitor temperatures and sulfur levels near the crater, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Spanish Military Emergency Unit)

An aerial view of the crater as members of UME and Spanish Geological Institute (IGME) take measurements and monitor temperatures and sulfur levels near the crater, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Spanish Military Emergency Unit)

A thermometer screen reads "775.3°C" (1,427.54 degrees Fahrenheit) as members of UME and Spanish Geological Institute (IGME) take measurements and monitor temperatures and sulfur levels near the crater, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Spanish Military Emergency Unit)

Members of the INVOLCAN technical team take measurements next to the crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the INVOLCAN technical team take measurements next to the crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of the Spanish Geological Institute (IGME) taking measurements and monitoring temperatures and sulfur levels near the crater, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma, Jan. 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo/Spanish Military Emergency Unit)

INVOLCAN geophysicists David Martinez and Perla Pina install measuring stations near the crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the INVOLCAN technical team take measurements next to the crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Pedro Hernandez, a vulcanologist of INVOLCAN, observes the main crater of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Cabeza de Vaca, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Jan. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

