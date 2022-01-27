A rare peek into the La Palma volcano

An aerial view of the crater as members of UME and Spanish Geological Institute (IGME) take measurements and monitor temperatures and sulfur levels near the crater, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma, Jan. 16, 2022.
A thermometer screen reads "775.3°C" (1,427.54 degrees Fahrenheit) as members of UME and Spanish Geological Institute (IGME) take measurements and monitor temperatures and sulfur levels near the crater, following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Canary island of La Palma, Jan. 16, 2022.
