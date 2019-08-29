Turkey, Belarus seek to boost bilateral ties

Turkey and Belarus are working together to further enhance the bilateral relations, the foreign minister said yesterday. "We have been working together to further develop our relations in line with the goals that our presidents have set after mutual visits and negotiations," Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference alongside his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in the capital Minsk. Çavuşoğlu said Turkey and Belarus formed a joint working group on trade.

The foreign minister met with representatives of the Turkish business community late Tuesday, he said, adding: "We will work together to get more Turkish investment [in Belarus]."

Çavuşoğlu also said the two countries want to cooperate on the areas of defense, culture and education. Makei, for his part, said, Turkey is a "very important" partner for Belarus. He added the top diplomats discussed the cooperation, economy and international security. Ahead of the bilateral meeting with Makei, Çavuşoğlu was received by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko. "We have excellent relations with friendly Belarus. We will carry our relations further with this visit," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Later on the day, Çavuşoğlu was expected to head to Tallinn, Estonia's capital, where he will meet separately with Prime Minister Juri Ratas and Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.