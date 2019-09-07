   
DIPLOMACY
US lowers level of travel caution for Turkey

DAILY SABAH
ANKARA
Published 07.09.2019 00:12

The U.S. Department of State on Friday lowered the overall travel advisory for Turkey from level 3 to level 2, citing the "improving security situation" in the country.

"This change puts Turkey in a similar category with other major European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K.," the embassy told Daily Sabah in a statement, dismissing reports that the U.S. recently issued a travel warning.

"This change was made based on our evaluation of the improving security situation in Turkey for U.S. travelers," the statement said.

Still, the travel advisory level for regions of the southeast remain at level 3, while for areas on the Syrian and Iraqi borders remain at level 4.

