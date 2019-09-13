Astana trio to discuss Syria in Ankara meeting, Erdoğan says

The trilateral meeting with Iran and Russia that will be held in Ankara next week will focus on the developments in Syria's Idlib, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will attend the summit scheduled for Monday to resolve the Syrian conflict.

While the first meeting of the Astana process was in Turkey in January 2017 to facilitate U.N.-sponsored peace talks in Geneva, officials from the three countries most recently met in the newly renamed Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan in April for the 12th round.

During the previous rounds of Astana talks, the three countries agreed on several topics and implemented them. They decided to strengthen the mechanism established to ensure monitoring of the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria and to create tension zones where the conflict is most intense between the opposition and regime forces. Also, with a project prepared by a working group formed under the Astana trio and the U.N. to investigate the fate of missing people and the release of those who have been detained, several detainee swap deals have been carried out.

Regarding the operations on the establishment of a safe zone east of Euphrates, Erdoğan said Turkish and U.S. helicopters are carrying out joint logistical air operations. He continued by noting that the U.S. has not met Turkey's expectations regarding its attitude toward the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

Regarding the ruthless terrorist attack targeting a vehicle carrying civilian workers in southeastern Turkey's Diyarbakır province on Thursday, Erdoğan said Turkey will continue to fight against terrorism with determination.



Erdoğan also expressed support for the parents staging sit-in protests in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) against the abduction of their children by the PKK terrorist organization.