Turkey expects strong support from Europe on Idlib, east of Euphrates in Syria, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on European countries once again Wednesday to take concrete actions on Turkey's policy toward ending violence in northwestern Syria's Idlib and a proposed safe zone east of the Euphrates River, saying Turkey cannot shoulder the burden of any possible refugee influx.

"We expect much stronger support from European countries both on Idlib and east of the Euphrates. Words are not enough for us anymore," Erdoğan said during his address at the Beştepe Presidential Palace Complex for the new higher education academic year.

"We host 3.6 million refugees in our country. This is unprecedented in the world. Then the West must do something similar. We are openly saying that we cannot shoulder the burden of 4 million people living in the region if we cannot provide calm in Idlib," Erdoğan said.

The Idlib province is the only remaining bastion of groups opposing Bashar Assad's brutal regime in Syria. Most of Idlib's territory has been controlled by terrorist groups led by al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham since early 2019 as the regime mainly targeted moderate groups throughout the course of the 8-year-long civil war and facilitated the crossing of extremist fighters into the region.

The president said upcoming months would be indicative of whether the Syrian crisis will be resolved in peace or whether it will deepen.

Erdoğan reiterated once again that Ankara will deploy its own plans within two weeks if the ongoing safe zone plans and implementation with the U.S. in northern Syria prove unfruitful.

"By bringing the area east of the Euphrates to a safe condition, we can resettle 2 to 3 million refugees living in our country and in Europe according to the depth of the safe zone," he said.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG). The U.S. has supported the YPG in the fight against Daesh, regardless of objections from Turkey.

The PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants terror group for more than 30 years.

However, the two countries are still at odds on how deep the safe zone will extend into Syrian territory and whether large cities and towns in the area will be cleared of the YPG.