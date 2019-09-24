Assad regime attacks civilians in Idlib after Russia, China veto cease-fire in UN

One civilian was killed and three injured in the latest attack carried out by Syria's Bashar Assad regime on the northern province of Idlib.

The regime attacked civilian settlements with artillery, rockets and mortar bombs.

Several villages in Idlib's south were targeted late Sunday, according to the White Helmets civil defense group.

More than 20 people have died this month alone in Russian and regime attacks on the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Earlier Thursday, Russia and China vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution putting forward a cease-fire in Idlib.

Different political actors condemned the decision and thousands of civilians in Idlib took to the streets the next day demanding the right to live in security.

One of the protesters said, "The ground and aerial attacks always target civilian settlements, women and children. We will continue unless the attacks stop."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had reached the Sochi agreement on Sept. 17. The agreement stipulated the cease-fire in Idlib be preserved with the withdrawal of heavy arms and radical groups from the region. Following eight months of relative calm provided by the Sochi deal, the regime intensified its attacks as of April 26, under the pretext of fighting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants holed up in Idlib.

Since the agreement was signed, more than 1,300 civilians have lost their lives in the de-escalation zone in attacks carried out by the regime and Russia.

The number of people fleeing the attacks and moving toward the Turkish border and places that are more secure has reached over 1 million.

U.N. chief announces formation of constitutional committeeU.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday announced the formation of a constitutional committee for Syria, a long-awaited step in a stalled peace process.

"It will be facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," Guterres told reporters, adding that it would be convened in the coming weeks. The United Nations sees the committee as the next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the more than eight-year war in Syria.