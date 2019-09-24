Erdoğan has 'concrete plans' for Syrian refugees, Czech PM says

Prime Minister Andrej Babis of the Czech Republic called for cooperation with Turkey on a concrete plan concerning the return of Syrian refugees in Turkey and Europe to their homes.

Speaking to the German daily Die Welt, Babis said his country clearly expressed it would not accept EU's migrant quota plan, saying the refugees should be helped in their hometown.

He added that it was necessary to discuss the issue with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who "has concrete plans on how to help the refugees," according to Babis.

Speaking on the current migrant mobilization, EU spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said the flow of irregular migration has decreased 91% following the Turkey-EU refugee deal.

Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement in March 2016 to find a solution to the influx of refugees heading to the union. According to the deal, Turkey was promised a total of 6 billion euros in financial aid, initially designed to be given to the country in two stages. The fund would be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees.

The deal also promised visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and an updated customs union. In exchange for these promises, Turkey took the responsibility of discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of more than 3.6 million Syrians living in Turkey.

Although the first stage of the funding was provided to the country, based on the commission's progress report on migration, the EU failed to provide the rest of the funding and did not fulfill the other promises within the given time frame.