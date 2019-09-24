Erdoğan meets with Germany’s Merkel, Pakistan’s Khan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday met with a number political leaders and representatives of Jewish institutions in New York, where he is holding talks as part of the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The president held closed-door meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Details of the meetings were not publicized. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Trade Minister Ruhsan Pekcan joined Erdoğan for the meetings.

Erdoğan also held a closed-door meeting with Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan met with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel at U.N. headquarters. The meeting was closed to the media.

Albayrak and Bozkir, chairman of the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee, were present at the meeting.

Erdoğan also hosted representatives of Jewish institutions in the U.S. behind closed doors at the Peninsula Hotel.

The meeting was attended by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Trade Minister Ruhsan Pekcan, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, among others.

No information has been released on the content of the talks.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu was received Monday by the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in New York.

In the meeting between Çavuşoğlu and Mustafa Akıncı, Turkey's support to the TRNC was stressed and the latest developments in the region were discussed.

Çavuşoğlu also held talks separately with his counterparts -- Morocco's Nasser Bourita, Sudan's Asma Mohamed Abdalla and Guinea-Bissau's Suzi Barbosa.

Erdoğan is set to address the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday morning, during which he said he would raise international peace and security issues.