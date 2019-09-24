Pakistan thanks Turkey for raising Kashmir issue at UNGA

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for raising the Kashmir issue in his address Tuesday to the UN General Assembly.

Khan told reporters in New York he hoped more leaders at least ask India to lift the siege on Kashmir.

"We are very thankful that the president has taken a very principled stance," said Khan, adding that Pakistan has "very good relationship" with Turkey.

He also said Erdoğan will visit Islamabad next month.

Erdoğan told the body only dialogue can find a solution to the Kashmir issue that he said awaits a solution for 72 years.

"In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbors, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision," said Erdoğan.

The India-administered region has been dealing with a clampdown since Aug. 5, when the Indian government nixed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which conferred it special status.

Hundreds of people, mostly political leaders, have been detained or arrested by authorities since the action.

India and Pakistan hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of the contested region, but it is India and Pakistan who have fought two wars over Kashmir.